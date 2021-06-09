Chinese mainland reports 16 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

The same day also saw eight new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, two each were reported in Beijing, Shanghai and Sichuan, and one each in Fujian and Guangdong.

Eleven new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai. No new deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission.