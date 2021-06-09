News / Nation

New details emerge in exam cheating scandal

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:42 UTC+8, 2021-06-09
The student who was disqualified from the annual college entrance examination for cheating on the math section was found hiding his mobile phone in his jacket which he held in one of his hand while going through the security check.

The student form Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province, held both of his hands high up in the air while going through the security check before entering the exam venue on June 7, thus avoiding detection of the mobile phone, which students are prohibited from taking into exam rooms, the Ministry of Education said in an announcement today.

He used the mobile phone to photograph the test paper 46 minutes after the exam began, and uploaded the pictures onto an online test question pool to search for answers.

The student has allegedly admitted to cheating and was disqualified from the exam, also known as gaokao in Chinese, pending further punishment.

The supervisors of the exam are being investigated.

To ensure a just and fair exam, the ministry has urged Hubei authorities to launch a full probe into the alleged dereliction of duty of any personnel involved in the cheating scandal.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
