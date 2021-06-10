Chinese mainland reports 21 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported six new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

The same day also saw 15 new imported cases on the mainland. Of them, seven were reported in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, two in Shaanxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Sichuan and Yunnan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to the disease were reported, said the commission.