New Zealand's Auckland multicultural gala celebrates Chinese Dragon Boat Festival

  20:46 UTC+8, 2021-06-13
Ethnic communities in Auckland, New Zealand celebrated the Chinese Dragon Boat Festival with music, dances and rice dumplings on Sunday.
The "We are a Family" Dragon Boat Festival multicultural gala was aimed at promoting friendship and solidarity among New Zealand's diverse communities.

Cultural dances and music performances by community groups from Chinese, Maori, Indonesian, Indian and Philippine ethnicities were staged in the multicultural gala. Guests were invited to wrap their own "Zongzi" (rice dumplings) for the traditional Chinese festival.

Chinese Vice Consul-General in Auckland Xiao Yewen said at the opening remark that China is committed to building a community with a shared civilization on the basis of equality and mutual respect, while New Zealand enjoys diverse ethnic groups and supports multiculturalism.

"The cultural activities in New Zealand have brought the hearts of people between China and New Zealand closer to each other and enriched the scope of the bilateral relationship," said Xiao.

Dave Bromwich, president of New Zealand China Friendship Society, was pleased to see a big multicultural crowd celebrating the traditional Chinese festival. He talked about the history of the Dragon Boat Festival, and wished everyone in the New Zealand "multicultural family" a good festival time.

New Zealand Member of Parliament Naisi Chen reiterated the importance of cross-cultural exchange and understanding among different ethnicities in New Zealand.

New Zealand Race Relations Commissioner Meng Foon also delivered a video speech to the event, celebrating the traditional Chinese cultural festival.

The festival celebration also saw New Zealand Member of Parliament Melissa Lee, Auckland Councillor Paul Young and senior officials along with several hundred New Zealanders.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
