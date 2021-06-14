Chinese mainland reports 23 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also newly reported were 19 imported cases, of which five were reported in Shanghai, four in Sichuan, three each in Inner Mongolia and Guangdong, two in Yunnan and one each in Beijing and Jiangsu.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.

A total of 6,275 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 5,953 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 322 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,451 by Sunday, including 471 patients still receiving treatment, 13 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,344 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 24 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of whom arrived from abroad. There were a total of 391 asymptomatic cases, of whom 369 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,877 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 52 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 12,921 cases, including 437 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,598 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.