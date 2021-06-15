News / Nation

Savory snacks help vanquish poverty in mountainous village

Xinhua
  18:18 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0
Villagers in Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality share a slightly different delicacy from the rest of the country.
Xinhua
  18:18 UTC+8, 2021-06-15       0

Villagers in Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality share a slightly different delicacy from the rest of the country -- potato chips coated with spicy paprika.

Chen Jing, a 30-something woman from the Tujia ethnic minority, grew up eating the homemade potato chips. She now runs a family business of mass producing such snacks in factory.

"What we sell under the brand of Shihaojia tastes just like before, in fact much healthier with a longer shelf life," said Chen.

Shizhu Tujia Autonomous County, tucked away in the steep mountains and mired in abject penury, barely grows any crops but potatoes. With over 70 percent of its population belonging to the Tujia ethnic minority, its people had long fed themselves on potatoes.

"Potatoes were our staple food and cost very little, with hardly any economic benefits. It used to cost less than a quarter of a dollar for every 500 grams of potatoes in the local market," Chen recalled.

But, the Tujia people know how to master the knack for relishing life. Slices of deep-fried potatoes when showered with enticing red chili, can spice up the mundane dinner plate.

Chen's parents sniffed an opportunity in the Tujia people's old way of making crispy potato chips. In 2005, they perfected the cooking techniques and set up a food processing plant under the auspices of the local government.

Grown at an elevation of 800 meters, potatoes in Shizhu are no longer a mere local specialty, but an internet sensation. Seasoned with red chili and Sichuan pepper, the crunchy Chinese potato chips make mouths water and can notch up more than 19 million yuan (about 3 million U.S. dollars) through online sales every year.

The 100-square-meter workshop has also been upgraded into a modern factory covering more than 700 square meters thanks to the lucrative business. The factory currently has 12 employees, mainly people from the local Tujia community. They can earn more than 100 yuan a day.

According to the statistics from the county's commerce commission, the sales of local specialty products under the "poverty alleviation through consumption initiative" exceeded 120 million yuan in 2020, helping many villages shake off destitution in China's battle against extreme poverty. Enditem

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     