News / Nation

Shenzhou-12 spaceship's capsules to cause no harm during reentry: official

Xinhua
  15:18 UTC+8, 2021-06-16       0
The propulsion and orbital capsules of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship will burn up during their reentry into the atmosphere, causing no harm to the ground.
Xinhua
  15:18 UTC+8, 2021-06-16       0

The propulsion and orbital capsules of the Shenzhou-12 manned spaceship will burn up during their reentry into the atmosphere, causing no harm to the ground, the China Manned Space Agency said on Wednesday.

The Shenzhou-12 spaceship, with three astronauts aboard, is expected to be launched on Thursday morning from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China. The crew will stay in orbit for three months for the construction of China's space station.

Thursday's launch will be carried out with a Long March-2F carrier rocket.

Ji Qiming, assistant to the director of the CMSA, told a press conference on Wednesday that the majority of the components of the last stages of carrier rockets will reenter the atmosphere and burn up upon reentry, with an "extremely low possibility" of causing harm to the aviation activities and ground.

It is also a common practice currently in the world, he said in response to safety concerns over spacecraft wreckage and space debris.

"We have been closely tracking and monitoring the reentry situation of the last stages of the Long March-5B Y2 and Long March-7 Y3 carrier rockets in the previous launches, and published related orbital parameters, reentry time and landing areas in a timely manner," Ji said.

He said the cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-2, which was launched on May 29 for the construction of the space station, will be deorbited after completing the mission and burn up during reentry, with minimum wreckage to fall into the South Pacific Ocean.

Ji also noted that China has been committed to the peaceful use of outer space, and is willing to engage in broader international cooperation in man-made spacecraft wreckage and space debris issues to ensure the sustainability of the outer space activities in the long term.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     