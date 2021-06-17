Chinese mainland reports 19 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangdong Province.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all reported in Guangdong Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also newly reported were 15 imported cases, of which three each were reported in Fujian, Guangdong and Yunnan, two in Shanghai, and one each in Beijing, Jiangsu, Hubei and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.