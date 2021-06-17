Hong Kong police arrest 5 for suspected contravention of national security law

The Hong Kong police on Thursday morning arrested five directors of a company for suspected contravention of the national security law in Hong Kong.

Local media reported that the suspects were executives of Next Digital Ltd and Apple Daily, including Cheung Kim-hung and Chow Tat-kuen.

The police said the four men and one woman aged between 47 and 63 were suspected of conspiracy to commit collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security. They remained under custody.