Census: The rapidly changing face of Xinjiang
17:09 UTC+8, 2021-06-17 0
Detailed information graphics show the ethnics, gender ratio, education and distribution of the population in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.
The combined population of all ethnic minorities in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region stood at nearly 15 million as of October 2020, an increase of over 1.86 million, or 14.27 percent, in 10 years, according to the latest population census released this week.
Source: The Seventh National Census
Source: SHINE Editor: Chen Jie
