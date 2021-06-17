News / Nation

Shenzhou-12 astronauts enter space station core module

Xinhua
  19:28 UTC+8, 2021-06-17       0
Xinhua
The three Chinese astronauts onboard the Shenzhou-12 spaceship entered the country's space station core module Tianhe on Thursday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

After Shenzhou-12 successfully completed a fast automated rendezvous and docking with the orbiting Tianhe module, the Shenzhou-12 crew entered the orbital capsule from the return capsule of the spaceship.

After a series of preparations, the astronauts opened the hatches of the node and the Tianhe module. By 6:48pm, Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming and Tang Hongbo had entered the Tianhe module one by one, signifying that for the first time the Chinese have entered their own space station, said the CMSA.

They will carry out relevant work as planned, the CMSA said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
