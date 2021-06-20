Chinese mainland sees no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 23 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Among the imported cases, 12 were reported in Guangdong, four in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, two in Zhejiang, and one each in Fujian and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases and no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday.

A total of 6,398 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 6,035 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 363 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 91,587 by Saturday, including 510 patients still receiving treatment, 18 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,441 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There was one suspected COVID-19 case on the mainland on Saturday.

A total of 20 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all from outside the mainland. There were 458 asymptomatic cases, including 437 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation by Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,885 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 210 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 53 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 13,896 cases, including 538 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,612 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 1,133 had been discharged in Taiwan.