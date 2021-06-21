News / Nation

Woman jumps from moving car after detour

A woman said she got scared and jumped out of a moving vehicle in Hangzhou on June 12 after the driver changed the designated route without telling her.
A woman from Hangzhou surnamed Gao jumped from a moving vehicle just minutes after renting the car from Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur on the afternoon of June 12.

Police received calls from passersby reporting the incident. Gao suffered large abrasions to her body and broke her left forearm.

Gao is pictured during an  interview with Ifeng News about the incident.

Gao shows her injuries during the interview. 

On its Weibo account, the company said Gao had jumped from the vehicle due to a miscommunication with the driver, Zhang, who had taken a different route from that indicated on its app without telling Gao in advance, causing her to become concerned about her safety.

A button to call the police and mandatory route-sharing functions will be introduced to ensure passenger safety, it said.


The apology issued by Shouqi Limousine & Chauffeur on their Weibo account.

One her Weibo account, Gao said the driver had "sized her up" and tried strike up a conversation when she got into the vehicle. She didn't respond but the driver kept trying to talk to her, she said.

When the driver deviated from the designated route, Gao protested immediately and told him to stick to the route, but the driver did it again without saying a word.

Gao got scared and half-opened the back door, asking Zhang again to stop the car. He didn't, she said, so she jumped out and called for help.

After investigating the incident and procured the recording from the vehicle, the Fuyang District government in Hangzhou said Zhang had twice deviated from the designated route. The first time he changed route and made a U-turn because Gao demanded it, and the second time he did it caused Gao to jump from the vehicle.

There was a brief communication in regard to the deviation and no heated argument was recorded. Shouqi has been asked to take care of Gao's medical treatment and responsible personnel in Shouqi are to assume responsibility for the incident.

One Weibo user said there was nothing wrong with being sensitive about one's safety, but Gao had overreacted by jumping out of a moving vehicle. She should have called the police or rolled down a window to call for help. 

One Weibo user implores people to stay calm and ask for help first. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
