Nine people were killed and seven others injured after a brick wall fell from the roof of a residential building in a village in east China's Fujian Province Tuesday, local authorities said.

The accident occurred around 11:40am when villagers in Nanyang Village were having a banquet in the aisle between two residential buildings.

Rescue work was launched immediately and the injured were sent to hospital.

Investigation is underway.