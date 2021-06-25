﻿
News / Nation

International port in Shenzhen resumes full operation

Xinhua
  09:14 UTC+8, 2021-06-25       0
Yantian Port, a major foreign-trade port in south China's Shenzhen City, resumed 100 percent operation on Thursday as the epidemic in the port area is effectively under control.
Xinhua
  09:14 UTC+8, 2021-06-25       0

Yantian Port, a major foreign-trade port in south China's Shenzhen City, resumed 100 percent operation on Thursday as the epidemic in the port area is effectively under control.

The activities of the 20 berths in the port's central and western sections all resumed, reaching a total turnover of 33,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units, the Yantian International Container Terminals company said.

Ships of 13 international routes docked on Thursday morning.

The port reduced operational berths from 20 to five after an asymptomatic COVID-19 carrier was reported in the international cargo-ship handling zone on May 21.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     