International port in Shenzhen resumes full operation

Yantian Port, a major foreign-trade port in south China's Shenzhen City, resumed 100 percent operation on Thursday as the epidemic in the port area is effectively under control.

The activities of the 20 berths in the port's central and western sections all resumed, reaching a total turnover of 33,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units, the Yantian International Container Terminals company said.

Ships of 13 international routes docked on Thursday morning.

The port reduced operational berths from 20 to five after an asymptomatic COVID-19 carrier was reported in the international cargo-ship handling zone on May 21.