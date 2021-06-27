﻿
CPC's development concept benefits people of China, world, says Namibian founding president

The "people-centered" development concept of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has benefited "not only the Chinese people but also the people of the world," said Sam Nujoma, founding president of Namibia.
The "people-centered" development concept of the Communist Party of China (CPC) has benefited "not only the Chinese people but also the people of the world," said Sam Nujoma, founding president of Namibia.

In a recent interview with Chinese media, Nujoma congratulated General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping and the CPC Central Committee on the party's 100th anniversary, lauding its glorious history and the great achievements China has scored.

The 92-year-old Namibian veteran politician said China has been among the world's fastest-growing economies, and the CPC has guided the country to make notable achievements in the fight against COVID-19 and poverty, as well as in the country's economic and social development.

Speaking of the COVID-19 pandemic, Nujoma said it is a common threat to the whole humanity, and China has placed great importance on providing bilateral and multilateral assistance to other affected countries.

"We sincerely thank China for providing invaluable support and batches of epidemic prevention supplies to African countries and parties in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," said Nujoma, who is also the founder of the South West Africa People's Organization, better known as the SWAPO party of Namibia.

Due to the severity of this pandemic, global solidarity is necessary, Nujoma said.

"With the direction of global development and the future of humanity in mind," China has put forward "the vision to build a community with a shared future for mankind and foster a new type of international relations."

"The vision has broadened and deepened the concept and practice of multilateralism in the new era, and gained high acclaim and wide support from the international community," he added.

Noting that inter-party exchanges are an effective way to promote peace and development and improve global governance, Nujoma said Namibia's ruling party SWAPO looks forward to further strengthening friendly exchanges and deepening communication on governance experience with the CPC, thus to make more contributions to world stability and prosperity.

"We believe that China, under the leadership of the CPC, will definitely move toward a brighter future and make a greater contribution to the development of human society," he said. Enditem

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
