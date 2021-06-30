Beijing subway network accepts digital RMB

Subway passengers in Beijing can pay their fares using digital renminbi starting from Wednesday, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

Subway passengers in Beijing can pay their fares using digital renminbi starting from Wednesday, according to the Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport.

Digital RMB payment option is now available on Beijing's 24 rail transit lines and four suburban railways. Those who want to use the trial service need to register as a digital RMB business user with the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and follow the subsequent steps.

Beijing's rail transit lines plan to explore the wider application of digital RMB in more scenarios to improve the digital travel experience for passengers.