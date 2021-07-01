China to broadcast art performance marking CPC centenary
10:17 UTC+8, 2021-07-01 0
"The Great Journey," an art performance marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, will be broadcast by China Media Group on Thursday evening.
10:17 UTC+8, 2021-07-01 0
"The Great Journey," an art performance marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, will be broadcast by China Media Group on Thursday evening.
It will also be broadcast simultaneously by television and radio stations across China, as well as on news websites and new media platforms.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports