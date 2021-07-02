﻿
News / Nation

Chinese historical drama '1921' tops box office on debut

Xinhua
  10:52 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0
Domestic historical drama "1921" led the Chinese box office chart on its debut on Thursday.
Xinhua
  10:52 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0
Chinese historical drama '1921' tops box office on debut
Imaginechina

The crew poses at the premiere of historical drama "1921" in Shanghai on July 1, 2021.

Domestic historical drama "1921" led the Chinese box office chart on its debut on Thursday, pocketing 81.45 million yuan (US$12.58 million), China Movie Data Information Network reported on Friday.

The movie, which intends to provide a panoramic view of the founding of the Communist Party of China on July 1, 1921, generated a daily earning that accounted for nearly 70 percent of the day's total.

Hitting the big screen on the same day, historical movie "The Pioneer" garnered 15.6 million yuan, ranking second on the daily chart. It revolves around the revolutionary deeds of the Party's pioneer Li Dazhao.

Coming in third was romantic comedy "Man in Love," which earned about 5.47 million yuan on Thursday.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     