﻿
News / Nation

China has provided over 480 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to world

Xinhua
  20:57 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0
China has provided more than 480 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Friday.
Xinhua
  20:57 UTC+8, 2021-07-02       0

China has provided more than 480 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said here Friday.

Wang Wenbin said China is a firm believer in making COVID-19 vaccines a public good, and has provided the most vaccines to the world.

He said China so far has provided vaccines to nearly 100 countries, and announced that it has pledged to provide the first batch of 10 million doses of vaccines to COVAX.

Chinese vaccines are the first batch of vaccines obtained by many developing countries. China has carried out joint research and development and cooperative production with many developing countries, and supported relevant companies to cooperate with foreign parties in conducting the phase III clinical trials, Wang said.

He said the Chinese vaccines have gained a good reputation in the international community, adding that the safety and effectiveness of Chinese vaccines have been widely recognized.

"At present, more than 100 countries have approved the use of Chinese vaccines. The WHO has included China's Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines in the emergency use list," Wang said, adding that more than 30 foreign leaders took the lead in taking Chinese vaccines.

Pledging that China will continue to contribute to the accessibility and affordability of vaccines in developing countries, the spokesperson urged all countries with the capability to act quickly, honor their commitments, and contribute to the equitable distribution and application of vaccines across the world.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
Sinopharm
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     