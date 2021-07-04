﻿
News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported

  10:42 UTC+8, 2021-07-04       0
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported 14 imported COVID-19 cases but no new locally transmitted cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.
Among the imported cases, four were reported in Yunnan, three in Guangdong, two in Fujian, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Shanghai, Guangxi and Sichuan.

Saturday also saw three suspected cases newly reported in Shanghai. All of them are imported from outside the mainland.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Saturday, said the commission.

A total of 6,655 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Saturday. Among them, 6,261 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 394 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 91,847, including 428 patients still receiving treatment, eight of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 86,783 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were three suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Saturday.

A total of 18 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 452 asymptomatic cases, of whom 446 were imported, under medical observation on Saturday.

By the end of Saturday, 11,939 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 211 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 14,991 cases, including 686 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,634 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 51 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 10,551 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
