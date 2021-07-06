﻿
News / Nation

Ferry services to be suspended in south China's Qiongzhou Strait due to storms

Xinhua
  17:14 UTC+8, 2021-07-06       0
Maritime authorities in Guangdong Province on Tuesday said that roll-on and roll-off passenger ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait will be suspended due to forecasts of storms.
Xinhua
  17:14 UTC+8, 2021-07-06       0

Maritime authorities in south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday said that roll-on and roll-off passenger ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait will be suspended due to forecasts of strong storms and winds.

The suspension will start at 8 pm Tuesday, according to the maritime safety administration in the city of Zhanjiang.

July is a peak season for typhoons. As of 2 pm Tuesday, a total of 23 typhoon alerts had been issued in cities including Shantou, Chaozhou, Zhanjiang and Maoming.

The Guangdong provincial meteorological station said a tropical depression is expected to land in some areas of Quanzhou in neighboring Fujian Province or Shanwei in Guangdong Province on Tuesday evening, with another approaching Hainan Island.

The tropical depressions will bring rainstorms and strong winds in large parts of Guangdong, according to the station.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     