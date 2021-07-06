Ferry services to be suspended in south China's Qiongzhou Strait due to storms

Maritime authorities in Guangdong Province on Tuesday said that roll-on and roll-off passenger ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait will be suspended due to forecasts of storms.

Maritime authorities in south China's Guangdong Province on Tuesday said that roll-on and roll-off passenger ferry services in the Qiongzhou Strait will be suspended due to forecasts of strong storms and winds.

The suspension will start at 8 pm Tuesday, according to the maritime safety administration in the city of Zhanjiang.

July is a peak season for typhoons. As of 2 pm Tuesday, a total of 23 typhoon alerts had been issued in cities including Shantou, Chaozhou, Zhanjiang and Maoming.

The Guangdong provincial meteorological station said a tropical depression is expected to land in some areas of Quanzhou in neighboring Fujian Province or Shanwei in Guangdong Province on Tuesday evening, with another approaching Hainan Island.

The tropical depressions will bring rainstorms and strong winds in large parts of Guangdong, according to the station.