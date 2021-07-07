﻿
News / Nation

Xi tells global summit cooperation only way to deal with challenges

CGTN
  01:21 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
Xi called on political parties to embrace the idea of global community with a shared future.
CGTN
  01:21 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0

As wars and conflicts still persist in some parts of the world, hunger and disease are still prevalent, misunderstanding and opposition are deepening, China on Tuesday provided its answer to world political parties to address global challenges, which is cooperation.

"No country can stand aloof in the face of global challenges, and cooperation is the only choice," said Chinese President Xi Jinping in a keynote speech at the CPC and World Political Parties Summit via video link in Beijing.

The theme of the summit is "For the People's Well-being: the Responsibility of Political Parties." More than 500 leaders of political parties and political organizations from 160-plus countries, and over 10,000 party representatives attended the summit.

Xi called on political parties to embrace the idea of global community with a shared future.

"Viewed from the perspective of 'my own country first,' the world is a cramped and crowded place perpetuated in fierce competition," Xi said. "Viewed from the perspective of 'a global community with a shared future,' the world is a vast and broad place full of cooperation opportunities."

On the road to the well-being of all mankind, no country or nation should be left behind, Xi said.

All countries and nations are equally entitled to development opportunities and rights to development, Xi said, adding that development is the right of all countries, rather than an exclusive privilege of the few.

Xi called on world political parties to face up the problem of development gap, and pay more attention to the less developed countries and regions.

He also urged political parties worldwide to jointly oppose the practice of seeking technology blockade and divide as well as decoupling.

"We need to enable all countries to step up development cooperation, and see to it that the fruits of development are shared by all," Xi said, stressing that any political manipulation for the purpose of sabotaging the development of other countries and undercutting the livelihood of other peoples will receive little support and prove to be futile.

"We should stand opposed to the practice of unilateralism disguised as multilateralism and say no to hegemony and power politics," Xi said.

"International rules should be agreed upon by all countries, not a few people. Cooperation among countries should aim to serve all mankind instead of seeking hegemony by way of group politics," Xi reiterated.

China will never seek hegemony, expansion, or sphere of influence, he stressed, adding that China will always be a member of the developing world and the CPC is willing to make new contributions to improve human well-being.

China has lifted 98.99 million rural people out of poverty since 2012 and met the target of the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development 10 years ahead of schedule.

Xi said the CPC is willing to contribute more Chinese solutions and Chinese strength to the poverty reduction process worldwide. China will spare no effort to support international cooperation against COVID-19, he said, adding that the country will make extremely arduous efforts in delivering its promise of achieving carbon peak and neutrality.

Source: CGTN   Editor: Gao Wei
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     