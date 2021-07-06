﻿
News / Nation

'China's Hollywood' making huge comeback

Sun Jiayi
  08:26 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
The number of film crews in Hengdian World Studios, China's largest movie production base, has increased significantly of late thanks to the improving COVID-19 situation.
Sun Jiayi
  08:26 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
'China's Hollywood' making huge comeback
Imaginechina

Tourists visit Legend of Bund, a theme park in Hengdian World Studios, in Dongyang, Zhejiang Province, on July 4.

The number of film and drama crews in Hengdian World Studios, China's largest movie production base, has increased significantly of late as the COVID-19 pandemic is largely under control in China, China Central Television reported on Monday.

In the first half of this year, 210 crews filmed in Hengdian, dubbed China's Hollywood, a year-on-year growth of 93.48 percent. There are still 51 crews on set and 59 in preparation. As shooting sites are limited, film and drama crews are trying to catch up with the schedule, CCTV reported.

"Business in the first half of this year was very good, and the second half is expected to be even better," a person in charge of a warehouse in Hengdian  told CCTV.

The booming number of crews in Hengdian has raised the demand for figurants, divided into extras, front-view actors, special actors and others. To date, more than 100,000 figurants have registered in the Hengdian Actors' Union, over 8,000 of whom are long-term figurants.

"Acting is a small dream of mine," said Li Nan, who used to be a chef and is now a special actor in Hengdian.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
CCTV
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     