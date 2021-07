China successfully launches new relay satellite

China successfully launched a new relay satellite from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China's Sichuan Province at 11:53pm on Tuesday.

Tianlian I-05 was sent into orbit by a Long March-3C carrier rocket.

Tuesday's launch was the 378th mission of the Long March rocket series.