Zhengzhou man's kindness helps feed families of cancer patients

Sun Jiayi
  19:53 UTC+8, 2021-07-07       0
A man in Zhengzhou, Henan Province, runs a shared kitchen near Henan Cancer Hospital to help family members of patients cook meals and has not raised prices for six years.
A screenshot of the news report by Henan TV shows people cooking meals in the shared kitchen for their friends and family members hospitalized in Henan Cancer Hospital. 

A man in Zhengzhou, capital city of central China's Henan Province, runs a shared kitchen near Henan Cancer Hospital to help family members of patients cook meals and has not raised prices for six years, Henan TV reported on Tuesday.

Anyone who uses the kitchen pays just 5 yuan (77 US cents), while all the kitchenware, seasonings and flour are free of charge, the report said.

The kitchen also provides free porridge and mung bean soup for people who are having financial difficulties. "If you have difficulties, you can eat for free," said Zhang Guangbing, owner of the kitchen.

More than 200 people use the shared kitchen every day, but modest profits for an extended period of time have made it challenging to maintain operations. 

"We only made a profit of about 1,000 yuan last year, but to be honest that is a drop in the ocean," Zhang said.

According to a follow-up report by Henan TV, many netizens have reached out to the kitchen, which is expected to be refurbished to serve more families in the future.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
