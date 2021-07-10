﻿
China sees 2.36b domestic trips in H1 as tourism recovers quickly

Xinhua
Chinese people made 2.36 billion domestic trips in the first half of 2021, up by 153 percent from the same period in 2020, a report said on Friday.

Domestic tourism revenue stood at 1.95 trillion yuan (US$301 billion) during this period, up by 208 percent year on year, said the report released by the China Tourism Academy (CTA).

The country's tourism industry welcomed a fast recovery in the first half of 2021. Domestic trips and tourism revenue had recovered to about 77 percent and 70 percent, respectively, of the level of the first half of 2019.

Both tourists and entrepreneurs displayed strong confidence. According to the CTA, 83.6 percent of interviewed residents are willing to travel in the third quarter, almost equal to the level before COVID-19, and 78 percent of surveyed traveling company entrepreneurs have confidence in the tourism market in the second half of 2021.

The report expects the country to receive about 2.6 billion domestic trips and 2.24 trillion yuan in tourism revenue for the second half of 2021, or 88 percent and 76 percent, respectively, of the level of the same period of 2019.

Source: Xinhua
