2 stranded dolphins released into sea in east China

Ninghai Police

Two dolphins that were stranded in east China's Zhejiang Province on Friday have been rescued and released into the sea.

The mammals were spotted on a tidal flat around noontime Friday at Xidian Township, Ninghai County, and a team consisting of the county's marine and fishery enforcement personnel, rescue experts and local villagers was formed for the rescue, according to a press conference held late Friday in the county.

Rescuers tried to guide them to swim out of the shallows, but they were later found on shoals again at around 1:40pm.

After rescuers confirmed that the dolphins were healthy enough to be captured and released, the animals were wrapped in wet cloths, placed into a fishery vessel around 5pm and carried to the open sea. The dolphins were released into the sea near the Xiangshan Port Bridge at around 6:40pm.