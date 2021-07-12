News / Nation

6,045 shortlisted for Beijing's annual hukou registration

Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0
Xinhua
  18:56 UTC+8, 2021-07-12       0

A total of 6,045 people with the most points out of 130,111 non-native applicants in Beijing are expected to be awarded the city's hukou, or household registration status, this year.

The shortlist of beneficiaries has been published online and subject to social supervision. The publicity period ends on July 19, according to the municipal bureau of human resources and social security on Monday.

If there is no objection, the shortlisted applicants can go through the formalities of getting the hukou from July 20, 2021, to December 31, 2023, in accordance with relevant regulations.

The quota is basically the same as that of last year. In 2020, the bureau announced a group of 6,000 beneficiaries who had the most points among 122,852 applicants for a Beijing hukou.

Beijing's residential status, much coveted by many non-natives, is a crucial document entitling the holder to numerous social benefits, including in the fields of education and medical care.

Beijing adopted the point-based household registration reform in 2018, which is a positive trial as it opens doors for non-natives working in the city.

The point-based household registration method has been widely regarded as a fair way for non-natives to obtain local urban status, which has been introduced in Beijing and Shanghai.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
