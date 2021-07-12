﻿
TV drama on CPC co-founders tops China's popularity chart in H1 2021

Xinhua
"The Age of Awakening" was China's most popular film or TV show in the first half of 2021
"The Age of Awakening," a critically-acclaimed TV drama revolving around Chen Duxiu and other co-founders of the Communist Party of China, was China's most popular film or TV show in the first half of 2021, according to review platform Douban.

The show topped the popularity chart compiled by Douban, on which TV drama "Word of Honor," a martial arts fantasy, and film "Hi, Mom," the maiden directorial project of comedian and actress Jia Ling, ranked second and third, respectively.

"The Age of Awakening" has become a sensation in China following its release on February 1, 2021, and now boasts a rating of 9.3 out of 10 based on more than 300,000 reviews on Douban.

It won its screenwriter Long Pingping and actor Yu Hewei, the Magnolia Award for best screenwriter and best actor respectively, at this year's Shanghai TV Festival.

