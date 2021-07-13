Chinese police find over 2,600 missing, abducted children since January

Chinese police have located and rescued 2,609 missing or abducted children since a nationwide campaign was launched in January to help reunite such victims with their families.

Chinese police have located and rescued 2,609 missing or abducted children, including adults who had gone missing or were kidnapped as kids, since a nationwide campaign was launched in January to help reunite such victims with their families, the Ministry of Public Security said on Tuesday.

Police have cracked 147 cold cases involving child abduction and trafficking during the period, and arrested a total of 372 suspects linked to such crimes, the ministry told a press conference.

One victim was traced after a span of 61 years, according to the ministry.