Chinese mainland reports 28 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases, of which 12 were reported in Guangdong, seven in Yunnan, two in Zhejiang, and one each in Fujian and Sichuan.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported in the day.

A total of 6,888 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Wednesday. Among them, 6,450 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 438 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,147 by Wednesday, including 506 patients still receiving treatment, four of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,005 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Wednesday.

A total of eight asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of which were from outside the mainland. There were 451 asymptomatic cases, of which 445 were imported, under medical observation by Wednesday.

By the end of Wednesday, 11,955 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,328 cases, including 753 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,669 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 11,964 had been discharged in Taiwan.