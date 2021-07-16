Just peachy! Rural officials an online hit promoting local produce

Novel sales gimmick helps fruit farmers in Henan Province clear more than 30,000 kilograms of peaches.

Four grassroots officials in central China's Henan Province dressed up as characters in "Journey to the West," one of China's four great classic novels, to help local fruit farmers sell peaches through social media, Pearl Video reported.

They devised the novel way to promote Hezhuang Town's local produce as most fruit farmers are seniors and not familiar with e-commerce.

They shot short videos in costume and quickly gained wide attention online, attracting thousands of views.

"Not only local residents, but also those from surrounding areas have contacted us to buy peaches. We have sold more than 30,000 kilograms in just a few days," said Gao Chao, deputy Party secretary of Hezhuang Town.