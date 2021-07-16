﻿
News / Nation

Research on climate change kicks off on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau

Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0
A research group left northwest China's Gansu Province on Thursday for a scientific expedition on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.
Xinhua
  18:51 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0

A research group left northwest China's Gansu Province on Thursday for a scientific expedition on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau.

Focusing on "land-atmosphere interaction and its climate effects", the one-month research is part of China's second comprehensive scientific expedition on the plateau. It will approach multiple tasks around regional climate change, such as setting up land-atmosphere interaction and geographic information databases and creating three-dimensional model.

More than 100 researchers from 18 institutes, colleges and universities will undertake a journey of about 6,600 km in the northwestern provinces of Gansu, Qinghai, and southwestern Tibet Autonomous Region, said Ma Yaoming, head of the group and a researcher at the Institute of Tibetan Plateau Research, Chinese Academy of Sciences.

During the trip, researchers will take samples from the atmosphere, snow cover, water, sediments and soil, and collect data from field observers so as to better understand the interaction of the land and the atmosphere in this area.

A 3D comprehensive observation platform of water and heat exchange between land and atmosphere, the multispectral images of unmanned aerial vehicles and satellite remote sensing will also be adopted in the expedition.

Launched in 2017, the second scientific expedition to the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau is of great significance to advance sustainable development of the region and promote global environment protection.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     