News / Nation

High food prices at Beijing theme park leave a bad taste

Liu Yuqi
  20:28 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0
US$25 for a beef sandwich is "real," says a Universal Beijing staffer, as authorities welcome further feedback.
Liu Yuqi
  20:28 UTC+8, 2021-07-16       0
High food prices at Beijing theme park leave a bad taste

Netizens post a picture of a hamburger at a restaurant at the Universal Beijing Resort. 

Customers have been complaining on social media about the high prices of a restaurant at Universal Beijing Resort, a widely anticipated theme park owned by internationally renowned Universal Studios which is now in its soft opening phase.

People have been posting photos online of their receipts and restaurant menus, showing a beef sandwich at 158 yuan (US$25), a milkshake at 98 yuan and a coke refilled for 28 yuan, triggering a series of discussions on the Internet about whether the pricing at Universal Beijing Resort was reasonable.

In response to the complaints, a PR staffer at the resort confirmed with news portal Sina Finance on July 15 that the pricing was real. She clarified that the restaurant criticized by netizens is a high-end one serving Western dishes, and is situated outside the theme park so people can have access without paying for entry tickets.

Beijing Municipal Commission of Development and Reform, the entity responsible for the resort's overall planning and development, said the restaurant has a right to set the price, and it would intervene if it is found to be fraudulently overcharging, Zhengguan News reported.

One unnamed official with the commission said it welcomed further feedback from consumers after the resort is officially open.

Universal Beijing Resort is the fifth Universal Studios-branded theme park in the world, the seventh Universal-built park overall, and the third in Asia. It is now undergoing stress tests and is accessible only to its employees and their families.

High food prices at Beijing theme park leave a bad taste

Netizens post a bill receipt from dinner at a restaurant associated with Universal Beijing Resort. 

High food prices at Beijing theme park leave a bad taste

Part of the resturant's menu. 

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Sina
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     