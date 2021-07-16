Chinese regulators conduct on-site cybersecurity review of Didi

The Cyberspace Administration of China announced that Chinese regulators have sent a joint team to the ride-hailing company DiDi Chuxing to conduct an on-site cybersecurity review.

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) on Friday announced that multiple Chinese regulators have sent a joint team to the ride-hailing company DiDi Chuxing to conduct an on-site cybersecurity review.

The regulators include the CAC, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of State Security, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Transport, State Taxation Administration and State Administration of Market Regulation, according to the CAC.