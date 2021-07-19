Chinese mainland reports 31 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported five new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 26 new imported cases, of which eight were reported in Guangdong, five in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, three in Shaanxi, and one each in Beijing, Inner Mongolia, Zhejiang, Fujian, Henan and Gansu.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday.

A total of 7,010 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 6,520 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 490 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,277 by Sunday, including 565 patients still receiving treatment, 13 of whom were in severe condition.

A total of 87,076 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were no suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on the day.

A total of 17 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all of which were from outside the mainland. There were 448 asymptomatic cases, of which 443 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,958 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 55 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,408 cases, including 768 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,682 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 12,243 had been discharged in Taiwan.