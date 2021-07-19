﻿
China women's football team in shape for first Olympic match against Brazil

China women's football team regains their form after the long travel to Japan and gears up for their first match against Brazil later this week, head coach Jia Xiuquan said here Monday.

China is drawn in Group F with Brazil, the Netherlands and Zambia.

"The players are in good spirit and have mostly recovered from the long travel, we are ready for the match now," Jia told Xinhua on the sideline of a training session in Miyagi, where his team faces Brazil in the group opener on Wednesday.

The team, also known as Steel Roses among their fans, arrived in Japan on Saturday before heading straight to Miyagi. Players resumed training on Sunday and had a scrimmage training session on Monday.

The training sessions for the past two days in Japan were mostly focused on the first opponent, said Jia.

"We hope we could have a better understanding of our opponents and build up confidence in ourselves," he said.

Jia has also expressed understandings to the COVID-19 countermeasures taken by the organizers to keep the health and safety of the team and appreciated the arrangement for the team during the transit from the airport to Miyagi.

"It did take some time, but as we always say, lives are of utmost importance and health should be prioritized," he said. "We are being taken good care of and the staff are all dedicated and cordial."

