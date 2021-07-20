Chinese mainland reports 65 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases in Yunnan.

Also reported were 57 new imported cases, of which 41 were reported in Yunnan, four in Guangdong, three each in Tianjin, Shanghai and Hubei, and one each in Beijing, Fujian and Sichuan.

One suspected case that arrived from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday.