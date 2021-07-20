﻿
News / Nation

World's first 600 km/h high-speed maglev train rolls off assembly line

Xinhua
  14:21 UTC+8, 2021-07-20       0
It has a designed top speed of 600 km per hour – currently the fastest ground vehicle available globally.
Xinhua
  14:21 UTC+8, 2021-07-20       0
World's first 600 km/h high-speed maglev train rolls off assembly line
CRRC

The new high-speed maglev train rolls off the production line in Qingdao, Shandong Province, on Tuesday

China's new high-speed maglev train rolled off the production line on Tuesday. It has a designed top speed of 600 km per hour – currently the fastest ground vehicle available globally.

The new maglev transportation system made its public debut in the coastal city of Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province.

It has been self-developed by China, marking the country's latest scientific and technological achievement in the field of rail transit, according to the China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation.

World's first 600 km/h high-speed maglev train rolls off assembly line
CRRC

The driver's cabin of the high-speed maglev train

World's first 600 km/h high-speed maglev train rolls off assembly line
CRRC
World's first 600 km/h high-speed maglev train rolls off assembly line
CRRC
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     