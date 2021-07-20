China Aerospace Investment chairman arrested on assault charges

Zhang Tao has been removed from his position and sacked from the Party.

Zhang Tao, chairman and Party chief of China Aerospace Investment, the investment arm of China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC), has been arrested on charges of intentional injury, the People's Procuratorate of Chaoyang District in Beijing said yesterday.

Zhang was reported to have quarreled with a man surnamed Wang after becoming drunk during a dinner with him, a woman surnamed Wu and others in Beijing on June 12, Xinhua news agency reported earlier.



While Zhang was taking Wang back to his home, they argued again. Zhang allegedly punched and kicked Wang several times in the elevator of his apartment.

He also pushed the 85-year-old Wu when she tried to intervene, causing her to fall down twice, according to Xinhua. Wu was later taken to a hospital by paramedics.

CASC said in a statement yesterday that Zhang has been sacked from the Party and removed from his position.