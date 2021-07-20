﻿
China to revise family planning law for third child

Xinhua
  20:17 UTC+8, 2021-07-20
China will revise the law on population and family planning to legitimize the three-child policy, said a key document released Tuesday.
The country will allow a couple to have three children, according to the decision by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

The government will no longer charge a fine for couples who violate the family planning law to have more children than they are allowed, the document said.

How many children an individual has will no longer be a reference when he or she registers for a household account, enrolls in school, and applies for a job, the document said.

China will improve the public services related to family planning, particularly for children's upbringing, care of the elderly, and enhance demographic surveillance and forecasts.

