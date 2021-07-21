﻿
News / Nation

China reports latest findings from space science programs

Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
The Chinese Academy of Sciences on Tuesday released details of the most recent scientific achievements from its space science programs.
Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2021-07-21       0
China reports latest findings from space science programs
Imaginechina

SJ-10, China's first satellite to conduct microgravity experiments

The Chinese Academy of Sciences on Tuesday released details of the most recent scientific achievements from its space science programs, including space-based gravitational wave detection, space microgravity experiments, and the observation of black-hole explosions.

According to the academy, Taiji-1, China's first satellite to conduct experiments on key technologies related to space-based gravitational wave detection, has completed all preset experimental tasks. It has accomplished the highest degree of precision in space laser interferometry so far in China.

Meanwhile, SJ-10, China's first satellite to conduct microgravity experiments, has for the first time achieved the development of a cell embryo to a blastocyst under microgravity conditions, revealing the key factors affecting early embryo development of mammals in a space environment.

Finally, China's Hard X-ray Modulation Telescope, also known as Insight, clearly observed the panoramic view of the explosion of black hole binaries for the first time.

The three satellites were all deployed by the CAS as part of its space-science pilot project, which was formally established in 2011.

The CAS will continue to strengthen the research in space science areas such as the extreme universe, space-time ripples, sun-earth panorama, and habitable planets, in order to better understand the universe, said Wang Chi, director of the National Space Science Center under the CAS.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     