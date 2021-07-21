China airport reports flights disruptions after 9 workers test positive for COVID-19

The airport in Nanjing, Jiangsu Province, has reported massive flights cancellations and delays after nine airport workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

By 11pm on Tuesday, 105 flights at the Nanjing Lukou International Airport had been canceled and 151 had been delayed, the airport said. The airport was earlier scheduled to handle 405 inbound and outbound flights on Tuesday.

Local health authorities found positive results during the routine nucleic acid testing for airport workers. The workers were put under quarantine and tested again.

Nine airport workers had been found positive for COVID-19 by 6pm on Tuesday. More workers' samples were being tested.