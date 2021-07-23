Chinese mainland reports 48 new COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, of which 36 were imported and 12 were locally transmitted.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 48 new COVID-19 cases, of which 36 were imported and 12 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

All of the 12 new locally transmitted cases were reported in Jiangsu.

Of the new imported cases, 14 were reported in Guangdong, 13 in Yunnan, three in Shanghai, two each in Sichuan and Shaanxi, and one each in Tianjin and Hubei, according to the commission.

Thursday also saw three suspected cases newly reported in Shanghai, all arriving from outside the mainland.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday across the mainland, it added.