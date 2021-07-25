Former senior provincial legislator under investigation

A former senior legislator in north China's Hebei Province is under investigation for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws.

A former senior legislator in north China's Hebei Province is under investigation for suspected serious violations of Party disciplinary rules and laws, the country's top anti-graft body said on Sunday.

Song Taiping, former vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the People's Congress of Hebei Province, is being investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission.