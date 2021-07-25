43 handed punishments over fatal coal mine accident in central China

A total of 43 people have been handed punishments over a coal mine accident that killed 13 people in the city of Leiyang, central China's Hunan Province.

The 43 individuals include officials from the local government of Leiyang, as well as officials from the provincial department of emergency management and the provincial coal mine safety supervision administration, according to the provincial commission for discipline inspection and the provincial supervisory commission.

Eleven were detained and the remainder received disciplinary warnings or other penalties.

The coal mine was flooded on November 29, 2020, leaving 13 dead.