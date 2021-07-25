﻿
News / Nation

43 handed punishments over fatal coal mine accident in central China

Xinhua
  15:13 UTC+8, 2021-07-25       0
A total of 43 people have been handed punishments over a coal mine accident that killed 13 people in the city of Leiyang, central China's Hunan Province.
Xinhua
  15:13 UTC+8, 2021-07-25       0

A total of 43 people have been handed punishments over a coal mine accident that killed 13 people in the city of Leiyang, central China's Hunan Province, authorities said on Sunday.

The 43 individuals include officials from the local government of Leiyang, as well as officials from the provincial department of emergency management and the provincial coal mine safety supervision administration, according to the provincial commission for discipline inspection and the provincial supervisory commission.

Eleven were detained and the remainder received disciplinary warnings or other penalties.

The coal mine was flooded on November 29, 2020, leaving 13 dead.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     