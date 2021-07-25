Animation "White Snake 2" tops Chinese box office

Chinese animation "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake.

Chinese animation "White Snake 2: The Tribulation of the Green Snake," the latest cinematic production centered on the ancient Chinese legend of the White Snake, topped the Chinese mainland box office on Saturday, the China Movie Data Information Network reported Sunday.

A sequel to Light Chaser Animation's hit "White Snake," the film earned over 69 million yuan (about 10.7 million US dollars) on its second screening day.

It was followed by the domestic epidemic-themed film "Chinese Doctors," which pocketed 43.2 million yuan.

Coming in third on the daily chart was the animation "Agent Backkom: Kings Bear," a sequel to the 2017 "Backkom Bear: Agent 008."

Telling the story of Backkom Bear on his quest to become a competent secret agent, the film grossed approximately 11.4 million yuan on its second day.