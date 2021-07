China's "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural site on Sunday.

China's "Quanzhou: Emporium of the World in Song-Yuan China" was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List as a cultural site on Sunday, bringing the total number of the country's UNESCO World Heritage sites to 56.

Quanzhou, a coastal city in east China's Fujian Province, was a global maritime trade center back in the Song and Yuan dynasties.