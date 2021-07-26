﻿
News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 76 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:14 UTC+8, 2021-07-26       0
The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 39 in Jiangsu and one in Liaoning.
Xinhua
  10:14 UTC+8, 2021-07-26       0

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 40 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, including 39 in Jiangsu and one in Liaoning, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases, of which 18 were reported in Yunnan, eight in Guangdong, five in Fujian, two each in Inner Mongolia and Henan, and one in Beijing.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Sunday.

A total of 7,246 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 6,654 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 592 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 92,605 by Sunday, including 741 patients still receiving treatment, 17 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 87,228 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

There were two suspected COVID-19 cases on the mainland on Sunday.

A total of 24 asymptomatic cases were newly reported. There were a total of 436 asymptomatic cases, of whom 411 were imported, under medical observation by Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 11,978 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 212 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 59 cases had been reported in the Macau SAR, and 15,571 cases, including 786 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,698 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 53 had been discharged in the Macau SAR, and 12,555 had been discharged in Taiwan.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     